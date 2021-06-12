Verda Tetteh Won a $40,000 Scholarship. Then She Gave It Away.

For weeks, Verda Tetteh felt qualms about making use of for the $40,000 benefit scholarship her highschool in Fitchburg, Mass., provided graduating college students.

She was certain for Harvard, which had agreed to pay her tuition and room and board. Her 4.9 G.P.A. had certified her for different scholarships that might cowl faculty bills.

Nonetheless, her steering counselor urged her to go for it, telling her she had labored onerous and deserved the award generally known as “The Basic Excellence Prize.”

Ms. Tetteh, 17, utilized, figuring that the scholarship, which yearly goes to at least one male and one feminine scholar chosen by a committee of academics, directors and steering counselors, would in all probability go to another person.