Vergecast: Amazon’s Fall Hardware Event, Google’s Search On Event, and Code Conference 2021

every Friday, ledge Publishes our flagship podcast, Vergecast, where co-hosts Nilay Patel and Dieter Bonn discuss the week in tech news with journalists and editors covering the biggest stories.

This week: Lots of events and showcases! ventricles, dieters, and ledge Managing editor Alex Kranz began the show with coverage of all the devices announced at Amazon’s fall hardware event. Say hello to Astro – Alexa on Wheels – with a video chat gadget for kids, an Echo Show to hang on your wall, new wearables, and more.

Google also held an event this week focusing its core search functions with products like Google Maps, Google Lens, and of course, shopping and e-commerce. The team discusses important announcements.

More events this week include Vergecast! ledge Senior reporter Alex Heath joins the show to discuss what happened at the Code conference this year — interviews with Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and many others.

You can listen to the full discussion here or in your favorite podcast player.

Stories discussed this week: