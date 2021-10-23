verma-andre-russel-wife-jassym-lora-natasha-stankovic-sanjana-ganeshan-wives-bumrah-hardik-pandya-dancing-t20-world-cup-2021-icc-celebration-video – T20 World Cup 2021: ICC Wives of Hardik, Chahal, Bumrah and Russell danced fiercely on the celebration song, watch video

Yuzvendra Chahal, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah’s wives were seen cheering for Team India in a video of the celebration song released by the ICC for the T20 World Cup 2021. Andre Russell’s wife Jasim Lora Russell was also seen dancing in this video.

The bugle of T20 World Cup 2021 has sounded and all the teams are fully prepared. The cheering for the Indian team has also increased. Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanshree Verma recently also shared a video in Indian jersey. After this, he has shared a video on his official Instagram in which he and the wives of other cricketers are seen dancing.

Although this is an ad video which Dhanshree Verma captioned her post as the ICC’s Celebration Song. In this video, Hardik Pandya’s wife Natasha Stankovic, Jasprit Bumrah’s wife Sanjana Ganesan and Andre Russell’s wife Jasim Lora are also seen dancing with him.

In this video where wives of all Indian cricketers are cheering Team India. At the same time, Russell’s wife Jasim is seen cheering the West Indies. Apart from these, cheering has been shown for all countries including Australian fan, England Barmy Army in this video.

While sharing this video, Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree Verma wrote in the caption that, ‘The video of ICC’s celebration song for T20 World Cup 2021 has arrived.’

It is worth noting that earlier Dhanshree Verma shared a dancing video in the Indian team jersey. In this video too, she was seen cheering on a song for the Indian team. Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife is often in discussion about dancing videos on her social media. He is a hip-hop dancer.

Let us tell you that the main stage of T20 World Cup 2021 is starting from 23 October. There are 12 teams in this round, hence it is also being called Super-12. There are two groups in this round, there are 6-6 teams in each group. All the teams will play 5-5 matches and the top-2 teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals.