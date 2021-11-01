verma-dancing-video-on-diljit-dosanjh-song-baby-tera-ni-main-lover-shared-on-instagram-by-wife-of-indian-cricketer-yuzvendra-chahal – Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree Verma ‘BOMB’ broke on social media with another dancing video, people made such comments

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanshree Verma has shared another dancing video on Instagram. In this video, she is seen dancing to a song by Diljit Dosanjh.

Dhanshree Verma, wife of Indian bowler Yuzvendra Chahal, is often in the news for her dancing videos on social media. He is a social media influencer as well as a hip hop dancer. He has shared another dancing video on his official Instagram. In this video, she is seen doing a group dance.

Dhanshree Verma danced to Diljit Dosanjh’s song Baby Tera Ni Main Lover. Ravi Soni, Vivek Jaiswar and Anirudh Kanojia are seen with him in this video. Dhanshree has also expressed gratitude for teaching dance to these three companions.

In the caption of this dancing video, Dhanshree Verma has written that the rehearsal video is a bomb. Thanks to Ravi Soni, Vivek Jaiswar and Anirudh Kanojia for teaching me this. I am so happy to dance with you all.

Most people have praised him on this video of Dhanshree Verma. At the same time, a user has also written that why don’t you guys dance according to the song. Another user wrote that stop praising yourself.

It is worth mentioning that Dhanshree Verma was recently seen dancing in the Indian team jersey. He cheered the Indian team by dancing in this video. Apart from this, in a video, she was also seen dancing with the wives of other cricketers in the ICC’s Celebration Song.

Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree Verma is a hip-hop dancer and she often shares her dancing videos on Bollywood songs. Chahal and Dhanashree’s name is one of the famous couple.

He often shares his beautiful photos and videos with his fans. Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree got married last year in December 2020.