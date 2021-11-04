verma-diwali-dance-video-in-special-rekha-style-on-salam-e-ishq-comes-out-to-pour-wishes-yuzvendra-chahal-wife-danced-with-partner-vaishali-kalanjay – Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanshree Verma dances in Rekha’s style, wishes Diwali in this special way; Watch Video

Another dance video of Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree Verma is creating a buzz on social media. This video is very different from other videos. Hip-hop dancer Dhanshree is seen dancing this time on the song Salaam-e-Ishq in the style of Rekha.

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree Verma dominates social media for her dance videos. Meanwhile, on the occasion of Diwali, he has wished everyone a very Happy Diwali in a special way. Actually, he has done a great dance on a famous song of Bollywood’s famous actress Rekha.

Along with Dhanshree Verma, his partner Vaishali Kalanje is also seen in this video. In this video, both of them have done a great dance on the popular song Salaam-e-Ishq. Let us tell you that this song is one of the most famous songs of actress Rekha’s career.

In the caption of this video, the Indian cricketer’s wife has written that, ‘This Diwali we are presenting Rekha Special in our style. We are dancing with our favorite Vaishali Kalanje. Many thanks to him for the wonderful choreography on this evergreen song. Happy Diwali!’

He shared this video on his official Instagram profile. Seeing this video, about 85 thousand people liked it. Everyone commented on this video and praised Dhanashree and his partner. Many people also praised her choreography and dance moves.

Let us tell you that Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife is no less than him in popularity. He is followed by more than 43 lakh people on Instagram. Her dance videos often make headlines. Dhanashree is a hip-hop dancer and she often shares her recreated videos on Bollywood songs. Apart from this, she also runs a dance academy.

The name of Chahal and Dhanashree is one of the famous couple of the country. He often shares his beautiful photos and videos with his fans. Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree got married last year in December 2020.

Earlier, Dhanshree Verma shared a post on Tuesday. However, it was not a dance video and in this she shared her photo with her husband and talked about missing him. He had said that it is very difficult to be in a festival without your loved ones.