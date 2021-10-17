verma-half-century-leads-sydney-sixers-to-5-wickets-win-over-hobart-hurricanes-in-women-big-bash-league-also-richa-ghosh-batted-well – WBBL: Indian Women Australia’s dominance, Shafali Verma’s stormy half-century helped Sydney Sixers win; Richa Ghosh’s brilliant innings got spoiled

Indian women players are dominating the Women’s Big Bash League. In the fourth match, Sydney Sixers beat Hobart Hurricanes by 5 wickets thanks to a brilliant half-century from Shefali Verma. Apart from this, Richa Ghosh scored the most runs for Hobart.

The Women’s Big Bash League, Australia’s domestic T20 tournament, has started. In the fourth match played on Sunday morning, Indian women’s batters were seen. The match was between Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Sixers. On the Hobart side, Indian player Richa Ghosh and Sydney got the support of stormy batter Shefali Verma.

Playing first, Hobart Hurricanes scored 125 runs in 20 overs for the loss of 9 wickets. Indian batsman Richa Ghosh played the highest innings of 46 runs for Hobart. Richa scored 46 runs in 46 balls which included one four and three sixes.

In reply, chasing the target of 126 runs, Sydney Sixers achieved this target by opening 5 wickets in 19.3 overs. Indian women’s team opener Shefali Verma played an important role in Sydney’s victory. While opening the innings here too, Shefali made a quick hit and wrote the prayer for the team’s victory.

Shafali Verma played the highest innings of 57 runs in 50 balls for Sydney Sixers. He hit 6 fours in this innings. Shefali was also adjudged the Player of the Match for this brilliant innings.

Sydney Sixers have played two matches in this league so far and this is their second win in a row. Also Sydney Sixers are at the fourth position in the points table with 4 points. At the same time, the account of Hobart Hurricanes has not even been opened. This is their second consecutive defeat in two matches. They are at the sixth position in the points table.

A total of eight teams are participating in this tournament. At the same time, many star players of India are also involved in this tournament. Which includes big names like Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Richa Ghosh, Poonam Yadav and Shefal Verma.