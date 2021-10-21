verma-yuzvendra-chahal-wife-danced-in-jersey-of-team-india-to-cheer-before-t20-world-cup-2021-shared-video – Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanshree Verma in Team India jersey The dance floor was set on fire, the Indian bowler made this comment; Watch Video

Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree Verma has once again set social media on fire by sharing a dance video on her official Instagram. He has cheered Team India for the T20 World Cup 2021 by wearing the Indian team jersey in this video.

Dhanashree Verma, wife of Indian cricket team bowler Yuzvendra Chahal, is often in the discussion about her dance videos on social media. In this episode, once again he has released a dance video of his. He has made this video for the Indian team which is playing in the T20 World Cup.

Dhanashree is seen in the Team India jersey in this video. In this, she is seen showing her moves on the song showing the game. His killer moves have always been the subject of discussion on social media. In the same way, the expressions he has given this time too are amazing. He set the dance floor on fire with his scintillating performance.

Her husband and Indian bowler Yuzvendra Chahal has also commented on this video. Although Chahal has not written anything commenting on this, but he has also expressed his love for Team India. He has posted a heart emoji with the tricolor of India.

At the same time, in the caption of this video, Dhanashree wrote that, ‘As soon as the World Cup season starts, I am showing my game through dance. How are you cheering Team India. Along with this, he also told how you can get the jersey of Team India. On this video, he has also tagged a paid partnership with the sponsor company of Jersey.

Significantly, Yuzvendra Chahal has not been able to find a place in the Indian team for the T20 World Cup. Even after the announcement of the team, his wife Dhanashree Verma, while sharing an emotional post, wrote that, ‘Mother says … that this time too has to pass. Live with your head raised because skill and good deeds always accompany you. So the matter is such that this time too has to pass. God is great.’

Dhanashree Verma is a hip-hop dancer and she often shares her recreated videos on Bollywood songs. Apart from this, she also runs a dance academy. Chahal and Dhanashree’s name is one of the famous couple. He often shares his beautiful photos and videos with his fans. Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree got married last year in December 2020.