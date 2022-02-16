Health

Vermont, Virginia, others move to loosen COVID-19 masking restrictions

Although COVID-19 cases continue to decline across the country following the rise of highly contagious Omicron variants, many states, territories and schools have decided to relax epidemic restrictions.

On Wednesday, University of Wisconsin Systems officials said they plan to end the campus mask mandate through a spring break.

US COVID-19 death toll exceeds 900,000

The group cited extensive vaccinations and the number of cases reported across the state and on system campuses.

They will likely withdraw the mandate as soon as March 1.

According to Virginia Gov. Glenn Yankin, the school mask mandate will expire March 1, if the General Assembly adopts amendments to a law that has just been passed.

The bill – passed by the legislature on Monday – empowers parents and students to opt out of mandates imposed by local school boards.

Gov. Glenn Yankin speaks to the media after the cabinet swearing-in ceremony at the Executive Mansion in Richmond, Virginia on January 15, 2022.

(Al Drago / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

However, the law will not take effect until July 1.

Yankin added an emergency clause to the law that would allow it to take effect as soon as it is passed, and added a provision to give school districts until March 1 to develop compliance plans.

The amended law must now be passed again in both chambers.

Vermont Governor Phil Scott announced Tuesday that the school’s immunization rate of 80% or more does not require masks.

READ Also  COVID-19 herd immunity will take time, easier to achieve with vaccine, says WHO’s Soumya Swaminathan

Republicans vow to unveil Kavid’s source: ‘We will not leave any trace’

“Schools should know that this is only the first step. In the very near future, if everything goes according to plan, we would like to make a recommendation to completely remove the need for masks,” he said.

The goal was set at the beginning of the school year, and it was something that schools had time to plan for as the February 28 deadline approached.

“While we are optimistic about the trends we see in Vermont, we are not ready to jump on the bandwagon recommendation completely, but I hope that the recommendation will come at some point,” said Dan French, Vermont’s education secretary.

Several state schools across the United States have announced plans to eliminate the need for statewide masks. However, others have increased the mask mandate.

Nevada – where the governor. Steve Sisolak dropped a statewide requirement last week – some put on their masks, others made up their minds.

“It could save someone’s life,” 11-year-old Kelila Medina told the Reno Gazette Journal. “I can wear a mask for this.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

