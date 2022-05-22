Verstappen takes Formula 1 lead with win in Spain, agony for Leclerc

The Monegasque waved to the capability Circuit de Catalunya crowd however from then on may solely watch his 19-point benefit evaporate.

“I had no indications earlier than then. It simply broke and misplaced the facility utterly,” he advised Sky Sports activities tv.

Verstappen additionally suffered intermittent issues with his automotive’s drag discount system (DRS), resulting in loads of cursing over the radio, and he went off at flip 4 on lap eight.

“I went off once I had lots of tailwind and misplaced the rear. My DRS was not all the time working. That made it very robust however we managed use technique to get forward,” he mentioned.

“I attempted to remain centered. It isn’t good when stuff like that occurs. I’m very completely satisfied to win and completely satisfied for Checo (Perez). It’s a nice consequence for the workforce.”