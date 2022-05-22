Verstappen takes Formula 1 lead with win in Spain, agony for Leclerc
The Monegasque waved to the capability Circuit de Catalunya crowd however from then on may solely watch his 19-point benefit evaporate.
“I had no indications earlier than then. It simply broke and misplaced the facility utterly,” he advised Sky Sports activities tv.
Verstappen additionally suffered intermittent issues with his automotive’s drag discount system (DRS), resulting in loads of cursing over the radio, and he went off at flip 4 on lap eight.
“I went off once I had lots of tailwind and misplaced the rear. My DRS was not all the time working. That made it very robust however we managed use technique to get forward,” he mentioned.
“I attempted to remain centered. It isn’t good when stuff like that occurs. I’m very completely satisfied to win and completely satisfied for Checo (Perez). It’s a nice consequence for the workforce.”
Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton was fifth for Mercedes with a positive restoration drive after a gap lap collision with Kevin Magnussen’s Haas dropped him to nineteenth.
He was handed by Sainz on the closing laps after Mercedes warned of a probably terminal cooling challenge.
“A race like that is sort of a win. It really feels higher than a win once you’ve come from thus far again and thru a lot adversity,” mentioned Hamilton.
Alfa Romeo’s Valtteri Bottas was sixth, forward of Alpine’s Esteban Ocon and McLaren’s Lando Norris in eighth.
Norris revealed afterwards that he had been struggling tonsillitis and mentioned it was that “one of many hardest races I’ve ever completed.”
Spain’s twice world champion Fernando Alonso completed ninth in entrance of his house followers, after beginning behind the grid, and AlphaTauri’s Yuki Tsunoda collected the ultimate level.
