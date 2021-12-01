Vesuvius Victim May Shed Light on Ancient Rome
Herculaneum, Italy – At his last moment, his heart beats, a man holding a leather bag beside him – perhaps his most valuable possessions, it is still unknown – before he is surrounded by ash, air and rocks emanating from Mount Vesuvius.
For more than 19 centuries, this man did not exist until archaeologists discovered his supine skeleton in October, while working on Herculeanum’s wetland beach, with thousands of people, out of town. The catastrophic explosion of August 24, 79 AD
They are the first human remains to be found in Herculaneum in about 25 years, an unexpected discovery that promises new insights into the ancient Roman civilization that was frozen over time by a volcanic eruption.
“Today it is possible to do some kind of analysis that could not have been done 20, 30 years ago,” said Pierre Paolo Petron, a forensic anthropologist at Federico II University in Naples, who has worked on the site for a long time. “For example, we are studying the DNA of these people. We will tell the story of these people. Herculaneum is an open book.
Like Pompeii, its more famous neighbor, about eight miles southeast, Herculaneum is a vivid reminder of the fragility of life and human endeavors over the centuries. Vesuvius buried them, along with many other vibrant cities The Gulf of Naples wipes them out of the landscape in a matter of hours – and saves them for future exploration.
“We have a multidisciplinary team working on the site, with many experts working together to better understand what we found,” said Francisco Cirano, director of the Archaeological Park of Herculaneum.
Mr Sirano told reporters on Wednesday: “We really live the day as an open laboratory.
In the next few days, skeletal remains will be transferred to the anthropological laboratory on site to be studied, along with the contents of the wooden box, for identification. A small brass ring was also spotted with a small camera in the bag.
“We can learn a lot from his bones: his exact age, what jobs he may have had, and whether he has any illness,” said Domenico Camardo, chief archaeologist at the Herculaneum Conservation Project, and the unusual partnership between the local heritage authorities. Packard Humanities Institute of Los Altos, California, who have worked together on the site for over 20 years. There is no other public-private archeological enterprise of its time and scale in Italy.
The ancient city lies beneath the modern city of Ercolano, which presents challenges to its preservation, especially the incense from the spring waters.
In the 1980s and 1990s, about 300 victims of the eruption were found in waterfront warehouses on the same seafront where the man with the sachets was recently found, but work was much more involved then. Archaeologists cast fiberglass on each of the remains where they were found.
“It took weeks, even months, of work,” said Mr. Petron, a forensic anthropologist. “Now with 3-D scan and photogrammetry, you have complete documentation and can make a perfect replica in minutes.”
The newest remains emerged during a complex project to restore an ancient beach hundreds of yards from the current shoreline, so that it will be available to the public by 2024.
Recent work More than 150 pieces of different types of wood were discovered, which were capsulated by the force of the eruption towards the water. Along with the various branches and trees, archaeologists also found beams, door and window frames, and Mr. Camardo described the largest preserved wooden plank in the ancient Roman world as: a “fully protected” 34-foot plank that moved 12 workers. .
“We think they may have been used in scaffolding for buildings,” he said.
Mr Petron said that while the new findings in Herculaneum are important from an archeological, anthropological and historical point of view, the volcanic aspects are equally important. Vesuvius, a recent eruption in 1944, is one of the most dangerous volcanoes in the world, with a crater just nine miles from the heart of Naples.
“Studying these victims, with these results, you can imagine what might happen in the case of a future outbreak of Vesuvius,” he said happily. “The volcano is still active, and it stands in an area of three million people.”
