Vesuvius Victim May Shed Light on Ancient Rome

Herculaneum, Italy – At his last moment, his heart beats, a man holding a leather bag beside him – perhaps his most valuable possessions, it is still unknown – before he is surrounded by ash, air and rocks emanating from Mount Vesuvius.

For more than 19 centuries, this man did not exist until archaeologists discovered his supine skeleton in October, while working on Herculeanum’s wetland beach, with thousands of people, out of town. The catastrophic explosion of August 24, 79 AD

They are the first human remains to be found in Herculaneum in about 25 years, an unexpected discovery that promises new insights into the ancient Roman civilization that was frozen over time by a volcanic eruption.

“Today it is possible to do some kind of analysis that could not have been done 20, 30 years ago,” said Pierre Paolo Petron, a forensic anthropologist at Federico II University in Naples, who has worked on the site for a long time. “For example, we are studying the DNA of these people. We will tell the story of these people. Herculaneum is an open book.