Veteran actor Amol Palekar hospitalized in Pune, wife Sandhya gokhale gives health update | Veteran actor Amol Palekar hospitalized

14 seconds ago
Significantly, Amol Palekar made his Bollywood debut in 1974 with the film Rajnigandha. If you look at the movies of Amol Palekar, there seems to be a very good balance between parallel cinema and commercial cinema. Without melodrama, he used to make his characters heroes and tell stories. Hero heroine has never been the star of his films.

However, Amol Palekar started with a Marathi play after which he also appeared in a Marathi film. But he got recognition with Basu Chatterjee’s film Rajnigandha. Amol Palekar also did a workshop for this film.

In the 1970s, while all the actors used to play heroic and action-oriented roles on the screen, Amol won the hearts of people by playing the character of a simple common man. This is the reason why Ayushmann Khurrana is called the replacement of Amol Palekar in today’s time.

Due to strong and natural acting, he also won the Filmfare Award. Along with this, he also received 6 State Awards for Best Actor. He did many great films like ‘Golmaal’, ‘Gharaunda’ and ‘Baat Baat Mein’.

Amol Palekar did films not only in Bollywood but also in the cinema of languages ​​like Marathi, Bengali, Malayalam and Kannada and emerged as a superstar in every industry. Amol Palekar was also a theater actor. He did a lot of work for the Indian theatre. He remained a part of it even with films.

Apart from films, he has also produced many TV serials and has been associated with cinema in some way or the other. We wish Amol Palekar ji a speedy recovery.

READ Also  The Best Movies and TVs New to Netflix, Amazon and Stan in Australia in October

