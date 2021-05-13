Veteran actor-comedian Nellai Siva passes away at 69 due to heart attack





Veteran actor-comedian Nellai Siva, who is understood for his performances in supporting roles in numerous motion pictures and tv exhibits, handed away on Might 11 after struggling a heart attack. He was 69. His final rites had been carried out by his relations on Wednesday in his hometown Panakudi, in Tirunelveli district. He was affected by numerous age-related illnesses.

His buddy and members of the movie fraternity took to social media to mourn his loss and categorical their heartfelt condolences. Actor Krishna tweeted, “One of many nicest actors I had the privilege to work with. He all the time telling us jokes and entertaining the crew. Might his soul relaxation in peace ayya. #nellaisiva.”

Actor and director Radhakrishnan Parthiban shared an outdated interview of Nellai Siva whereby the latter opened up about getting a cheque of Rs 10,000 for appearing in Tamil movie Ivan and never having a checking account to deposit the cash. He additional revealed how Parthiban dialled a financial institution supervisor and helped him open an account. Parthiban mourned his loss whereas recalling his fond reminiscences. TV actor Sujitha Dhanush additionally prolonged her condolences to Nellai’s household.

One of many nicest actors I had the privilege to work with. He all the time telling us jokes and entertaining the crew. Might his soul relaxation in peace ayya.#nellaisiva pic.twitter.com/vofbGXgsOQ — krishna (@Actor_Krishna) May 11, 2021

Nellai was identified for his appearances in Kollywood and numerous Tamil motion pictures. He made his mark as a comic in motion pictures equivalent to Saamy, Thirupaachi, Kireedam and Imsai Arasan 23 aam Pulikecei. His position in fashionable tv cleaning soap Pandian Shops that airs on Vijay TV was beloved by the viewers. He was additionally seen within the tv serial Mama Mapillai.

The actor made his movie debut with director Pandiarajan’s Aan Paavam (1985). He then went on to star in fashionable movies which embody Mahaprabhu (1996), Vetri Kodi Kattu (2000) and Anbe Sivam (2003) amongst others.

He was final seen in an online sequence Paramapadham Vilayattu, which stars actor Trisha within the lead. The sequence premiered on Disney+ Hotstar final month.

