Veteran actor KD Chandran, father of Sudha Chandran, passes away aged 84 in Mumbai

Worn actor KD Chandran, most interesting recognized for films admire Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke and China Gate, died on Sunday resulting from developed kidney problems ensuing in cardiac arrest at a Mumbai efficiently being facility. He was 84.

Chandran, father of illustrious actor-dancer Sudha Chandran, was admitted to Criti Care Scientific establishment in suburban Juhu on 12 Might per likelihood per likelihood moreover truthful.

“He had kidney problems. He handed away recently morning resulting from developed kidney problems that ended in cardiac arrest,” a efficiently being facility provide advised PTI.

Chandran additionally acted in widespread Bollywood films admire Tere Mere Sapne, Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega, Koi… Mil Gaya and TV expose Gulmohar.

Earlier this month, Sudha Chandran notorious his birthday and shared {a photograph} on her Instagram epic.

(With inputs from Press Consider of India)