Veteran Actor KD Chandran, Known For Hum Hai Rahi Pyar Ke, Dies of Heart Attack





Mumbai: Veteran actor KD Chandran, greatest identified for his function in Juhi Chawla and Aamir Khan starrer Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, handed away on Sunday morning. Within the movie, the veteran actor performed the function of Juhi’s father. The actor was admitted to Criti Care Hospital in Mumbai and died as a consequence of coronary heart assault. Additionally Learn – New Movie Primarily based on Sushant Singh Rajput Starring Shakti Kapoor, Asrani And Zuber Khan Underway

His daughter and actor-dancer Sudha Chandran confirmed the information in a dialog with Aaj Tak and stated that her father was not retaining nicely. Additionally Learn – Ekta Kapoor Birthday Particular : 5 Stereotypical Character Roles Penned By The TV Czarina In Indian Cleaning soap Operas

Earlier this month, Sudha celebrated her father’s birthday. She wrote on Instagram, “Joyful birthday to you Appa…..thnx for inculcating te greatest values of life Nd making me what I m right this moment.so proud to b Ur daughter….Ravi Nd myself want u a Very completely satisfied birthday.lv u Appa.”

KD Charan is understood for movies similar to Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Tere Mere Sapne, Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai, China Gate, Pukar, Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega, Shararat, Koi Mil Gaya and TV sequence Gulmohar.