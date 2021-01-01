Veteran actress Jayanti dies in her sleep

Famous Kannada actress Jayanti has passed away. He has acted in more than 100 films in his lifetime. She has acted in five different languages ​​but she got maximum promotion in Kannada films. Actress Jayanti’s son Krishna Kumar has confirmed her death. He said that actress Jayanti had been ill for several days and last night she breathed her last in her sleep.

Last year she was stuck in a lockdown in Hampi and she spent that time connecting with nature and making video calls with her friends. At the same time, rumors of his death spread among the people in 2018, on which he came forward and gave an explanation.



Actress Jayanti started her career as a child artist. She has made her mark in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi films. She was good at winning people’s hearts. From a child artist to her girlfriends, she spoke with great love and respect. He has won the Kannada State Film Festival seven times and the Filmfare Award twice. She has worked with top actors of her time and her acting has won the hearts of the audience. She is one of the most beautiful and best actresses of her time.

