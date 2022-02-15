Entertainment

Veteran Bengali Hindi singer Sandhya Mukherjee passes away at 91 | Veteran singer Sandhya Mukherjee passes away

27 seconds ago
Renowned Hindi and Bengali film singer Sandhya Mukherjee has died of a heart attack at the age of 91 in Calcutta. Sandhya Mukherjee was in the news a few days ago for not accepting the Padma Shri award given by the Government of India. Sandhya Mukherjee was already honored with the title of Bang Bhushan by the Government of West Bengal.

Just a few days back, Sandhya Mukherjee slipped and fell in her house after which her health had deteriorated. He was immediately taken from home to the hospital, via a green corridor. She was hospitalized since 27 January.

Sandhya ji’s health started deteriorating due to slipping in the bathroom. At the same time, during the investigation in the hospital, infection was also found in his lungs, after which he was undergoing treatment. He died on 15 February after struggling for several days in the hospital.

Significantly, Sandhya Mukherjee was not only a popular voice of Bengali but also Hindi music world. He lent his voice to the songs of musicians like Madan Mohan, Salil Chowdhury, Anil Biswas, Naushad and S D Burman. These include the song Bol Papeehe Bol Kaun Hai Tera Chitchor from the film Dilip Kumar – Madhubala starrer Tarana, Main Jo Li Angdai To Teri Mehfil Mein from Jagte Raho, Tose Naina Lage Re Saawariya composed by Roshan. May God rest his soul.

english summary

Veteran Hindi and Bengali singer Sandhya Mukherjee passes away at. the age of 91. Sandhya Mukherjee recently grabbed headlines for not rejecting PadmaShri honored by the Government of India.

Story first published: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 22:10 [IST]

