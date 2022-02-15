Veteran Bengali Hindi singer Sandhya Mukherjee passes away at 91 | Veteran singer Sandhya Mukherjee passes away

Music oi – Trisha Gaur

Renowned Hindi and Bengali film singer Sandhya Mukherjee has died of a heart attack at the age of 91 in Calcutta. Sandhya Mukherjee was in the news a few days ago for not accepting the Padma Shri award given by the Government of India. Sandhya Mukherjee was already honored with the title of Bang Bhushan by the Government of West Bengal.

Just a few days back, Sandhya Mukherjee slipped and fell in her house after which her health had deteriorated. He was immediately taken from home to the hospital, via a green corridor. She was hospitalized since 27 January.

Sandhya ji’s health started deteriorating due to slipping in the bathroom. At the same time, during the investigation in the hospital, infection was also found in his lungs, after which he was undergoing treatment. He died on 15 February after struggling for several days in the hospital.

Significantly, Sandhya Mukherjee was not only a popular voice of Bengali but also Hindi music world. He lent his voice to the songs of musicians like Madan Mohan, Salil Chowdhury, Anil Biswas, Naushad and S D Burman. These include the song Bol Papeehe Bol Kaun Hai Tera Chitchor from the film Dilip Kumar – Madhubala starrer Tarana, Main Jo Li Angdai To Teri Mehfil Mein from Jagte Raho, Tose Naina Lage Re Saawariya composed by Roshan. May God rest his soul.

Saira Banu remembers Dilip Sahab and Lata Mangeshkar’s last meeting, brother-sister talks were closed for 13 years

After Lata Mangeshkar’s funeral, Asha Bhosle shares sister’s picture, shares grief with Anupam Kher

Pakistan mourns the death of Lata Mangeshkar: 1000 Pakistan will not be able to compensate for what India lost today

Music has lost its tone: Music stars including Sonu, Shreya, Rahman get emotional on Lata ji’s last farewell

Every actor gave the last farewell to Lata Mangeshkar: Today heaven will shine with her voice, very emotional tweets

Famous Marathi – Hindi actor Ramesh Dev dies at 93, to Amitabh Bachchan’s joy – STAR

Singer Shaan’s mother dies of Shonali Mukherjee, Kailash Kher gave information on his Twitter

Remo D’Souza’s wife Lizelle’s brother dies by suicide, apologizes to mother with heartbreaking pictures

That was my everything: Varun Dhawan wrote an emotional post for the driver, was seen handling the family at the funeral

Varun Dhawan’s driver Manoj died on the sets of Varun, suffered a heart attack while on duty

Actor Brahm Swaroop Mishra, Lalit of Mirzapur series was found dead in his house, the actors mourn the death

Sad news from the family of Sushant Singh Rajput, 5 members of the family died in a road accident

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews Allow Notifications You have already subscribed

english summary Veteran Hindi and Bengali singer Sandhya Mukherjee passes away at. the age of 91. Sandhya Mukherjee recently grabbed headlines for not rejecting PadmaShri honored by the Government of India. READ Also When Shah Rukh Khan was full drunk on Baazigar Set

Story first published: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 22:10 [IST]