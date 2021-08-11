Veteran Bollywood Actor Om Puri was once furious over Prabhu Chawla question If greedy I would have asked for money to come on the show

character actor Om Puri Along with commercial films, he also worked in art films. When he came to Mumbai, he wanted to become a hero, but due to the scar on his face, he could not get heroic characters. It is another matter that the image he created by playing the lead role in art films is no less than a hero. Although Om Puri said that due to not being able to become a hero, he Couldn’t make that much money. At one time Om Puri also did some such films which were considered as B grade. Regarding this matter, when Prabhu Chawla asked him the question whether he did such films for money, he was furious.

In Aaj Tak show, ‘Sidhi Baat’ Prabhu Chawla asked him the question, ‘Why have you done art films, standard films, why are you doing B grade films like AK 47, Guru Mahaguru now?’ In response, Om Puri said, ‘How did AK 47 become B grade? You see what the film says. You can consider Guru Mahaguru as B grade.’

Prabhu Chawla asked him again, ‘Then why did you do it? For money? You are 54 years old. Om Puri replied, ‘Yes absolutely! I do not belong to a rich family that my parents were landlords, they had very big factories. I come from a middle-class family. Om Puri was just speaking when Prabhu Chawla interrupted him and said, ‘He has come to earn money’.

Furious at his words, Om Puri had said, ‘Why are you after money again and again? shall I take you home? I have a house and I live well but you are behind like I have no other work except money. If there was so much greed for money, I would have told you that man, give me money to speak for half an hour in direct talk. I asked you money? What did you ask?’

Meanwhile, Prabhu Chawla was asked why he leaves Bollywood and works in Hollywood films, for the money? In response, Om Puri said, ‘Money is necessary for me to lead a good life, not necessary for a car bungalow but for living well’. When Prabhu Chawla interrupted him again, he got angry and said, ‘You are the devil. You are very mischievous. You are calling me who want to speak for themselves.

Om Puri gave many great films in his film career like Aakrosh, Ardha Satya, Matches, Dhoop. He was awarded the National Film Award for his performance in Ardha Satya. In the year 1990, he was awarded the Padma Shri by the Government of India. Om Puri passed away on 6 January 2017.





