Veteran footballer Neymar accused of rape – forced into a relationship after being called to the hotel!

Brazilian footballer Neymar has been accused of raping a woman in a Paris hotel. These news came out on Saturday, quoting Brazilian media. However, dismissing these reports, Neymar’s father has called them an attempt to blackmail. According to the complaint filed with the So Paulo police, Neymar has been accused of “using violence to have sex with a woman without her consent”. However, the police refused to make the rest of the details related to the complaint public.

According to reports, the victim woman living in Brazil was introduced to Neymar through Instagram. Messages were exchanged between the two, after which the footballer invited the woman to visit Paris in May. According to the complaint, when Neymar came to the hotel, he was intoxicated. The two had a brief conversation, after which Neymar reportedly turned violent and they forcibly had physical relations. The footballer’s father Neymar Santos said that his son has never committed any crime. He claims that his son has been a victim of blackmailing. He said, ‘We have all the evidence and we have already given all this evidence to the lawyers.’

According to Neymar’s father, his son and the woman went on a date, but later the footballer did not want to pursue this relationship. According to Neymar’s father, since then the woman tried to extort money from the footballer and his family. He said, ‘My son can be accused of any kind, but I know what kind of person he is… Clearly it was a trap.’ On the other hand, according to media reports, the woman who made the allegations was in Paris between May 15 and 17. However, he filed a complaint in Brazil on Friday. The woman argued that she was “emotionally shaken”.