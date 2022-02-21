Sports

Veteran guard Goran Dragic to sign with Brooklyn Nets



Goran Drajic plans to sign with Brooklyn, giving the net an experienced boost in the backcourt.

Agent Bill Duffy said Monday that Drazick was on his way to Brooklyn, where he needed the help of the Nets to guard James Harden after trading in Philadelphia.

Ben Simmons, who won the contract, is not ready to play even after sitting out the entire season, and Kiri Irving is still unable to play in the home games because he has not met the New York City vaccine requirements.

File - Toronto Raptors' Goran Drazik warms up in Boston on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, before an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics. Dragic signed with the Brooklyn Net on Monday, February 21, 2022.

(AP Photo / Michael Dwyer, file)

Drazic has played just five games this season in Toronto, where he was bought off-season from Miami for Kyle Lori. The Raptors traded him to San Antonio over a trading period. Dragic then agreed to a buyout and became a free agent.

His plans to sign with the Nets were first reported by Athletic.

Dragic was an All-Star in Miami in 2018 and helped the Hits reach the NBA Finals two years later. The Slovenian started his NBA career in 2008 in Phoenix as a teammate of current net coach Steve Nash.

Drazic has averaged 13.9 points in his career.

