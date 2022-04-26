Veteran Living with Migraine Attacks Finds Hope; Starts Nonprofit to Help Returning Soldiers



Greg Peterman knew that hitting was part of the job. After 21 years in the U.S. Army Special Forces, many injuries were not uncommon as Green Barrett. What Peterman didn’t expect was a mild migraine attack that put his life on the tailspin.

“My migraine started somewhere in the vicinity of the third or fourth placement. By then I had already had several tremors,” said Peterman, a 46-year-old veterinarian from West Jefferson, North Carolina. Mental health problems exacerbate migraine attacks, eventually persuading Peterman to seek help. But even after 12 years, Peterman did not find relief in the migraine drug Nurtec® ODT (rimegepant).

Manufactured by Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, it is the only FDA-approved drug to treat and prevent migraine attacks. A single dose of this fast-acting oral medication can last up to 48 hours for many patients. Taken as a preventative measure, Nurtec ODT can halve the onset of monthly migraine attacks. For Peterman, the drug really made a difference, but it was a long and painful journey that took him to it. “I took eight different pills. I was taking a bunch of magnesium supplements. It didn’t help enough,” he said.

Nurtec ODT can cause serious side effects including allergic reactions including shortness of breath and rash. This can happen a few days after you take Nurtec ODT. Call your HCP or get immediate help if you have swelling or difficulty breathing in your mouth, mouth, tongue, or throat.

Promise in a pill

Nurtec® ODT is one of the few FDA-approved migraine treatments and the only drug that can treat and prevent these debilitating attacks. Some migraines are treated by injection in the thigh or abdomen.

On the surface, migraines may seem like a manageable problem, but they are not affecting nearly 40 million Americans. More than 1 billion people worldwide suffer from migraine attacks. For 90% of them, migraines affect their education, career and social activity. Too bad the World Health Organization has listed migraines as one of the 10 weakest diseases on the planet. * Symptoms of migraine attacks include:

– Pain in one or both sides of the head

– Vibration and throbbing pain

– Intense sensitivity to light, sound, smell and in some cases touch

– Nausea

– Pain that can last for hours or days

Headaches and migraine attacks have become a part of Peterman’s life, which has been exacerbated by mental health problems and marital strife. Peterman often tried to find solace in a dark closet, sometimes spending eight hours hoping for pain relief. This takes her away from her family life and contributes to her divorce. “It wasn’t normal for me to deal with normal daily life. I couldn’t get rid of it,” Green Barrett said. “As a parent and as a husband, I had to deal with it. Migraine attacks came whenever I was stressed.” Peterman avoids stress which can trigger a migraine attack which means he avoids daily life.

Peterman was introduced to Nurtech Odyssey two years ago. After being approved by the FDA in February 2020 for acute treatment of migraine, the drug landed in the Veteran Affairs Formulary and Peterman’s neurologist thought it was worth a try. This drug has exceeded Peterman’s expectations. “For me, Nurtec ODT has really made a difference,” says Peterman. “The first time I took Nurtec ODT, my migraine went away in about an hour.” Of course, everyone’s experience is different and individual results may be different. “

Nurtec makes migraines manageable

Nurtec® ODT is a fast-dissolving tablet that does not require water, providing a convenient way to take medication. The drug can prevent the onset of migraine attacks if taken every other day. The Daytona 500 was tested by Peterman before taking part in the 500-mile NASCAR Cup Series races held annually at Daytona Beach, Florida. The event, which attracted more than 100,000 people, could easily have created a migraine for Peterman but that did not happen with Nurtec ODT. “Nowadays I take a Nurtec ODT if I have a high-stress event,” he says. Like most medications, there are potential side effects – abdominal pain, indigestion, and nausea – but this did not affect Peterman.

Most importantly, it allowed Peterman to return to his life, enabling him to launch Blue Ridge Safehouse: a non-profit organization that helps active-duty Green Berets reunite in post-establishment family life. The nonprofit provides free counseling sessions and guided activities to Green Barrett and his family to help soldiers and families reconnect in a stress-free environment. Peterman himself knows how difficult reunification can be, especially for the Green Berets who risk their lives on the battlefield in far-flung corners of the globe. For many of them, returning home and dealing with mental health problems is more difficult than training special forces or releasing hostages. “If I were still suffering so badly from migraines, I would not have the motivation, the clarity, the will and the drive,” said Peterman of his charity. “Nurtec ODT 100% helped me start Blue Ridge Safehouse so I can follow in my footsteps and start helping boys.”

Important Safety Information: Nurtec® ODT 75 mg orally isolated tablet is a prescription drug used to treat migraines in adults. It is intended for acute treatment of migraine attacks and preventive treatment of episodic migraines. The most common side effects were nausea (2.7%) and abdominal pain / indigestion (2.4%).

* Source: American Migraine Foundation