Veteran Odia actor, playwright Atal Bihari Panda, best known for Sala Budha, passes away aged 92

Dilapidated Odia actor Atal Bihari Panda, who became as soon as additionally a neatly-known playwright and lyricist, died as a result of outmoded age-associated illnesses at VIMSAR, Burla in Sambalpur district on Saturday, household sources talked about.

He became as soon as 92.

Panda had misplaced his spouse a few days previously, they talked about.

Born in Binika village in Subarnapur district, Panda began performing in theatre in 1944. He had acted in over 100 dramas and likewise written 65 stage and radio performs, a variety of which had been within the Sambalpuri language.

Panda became as soon as considered considered certainly one of many pioneer playwrights of Sambalpuri theatre. Phata Kapal written by him became as soon as the primary printed Sambalpuri play. His second drama within the language, Bhains Aage Nagdhuni became as soon as additionally mighty talked about.

After seeing considered certainly one of his performs, frail Odisha chief minister Dr Harekrushna Mahtab had advised that he writes opera scripts.

Panda, who became as soon as in authorities supplier, went on to jot down six opera scripts all of the draw through which by his posting at Cuttack.

Baagha Matichi, an opera written by him, had created a high-voltage sensation. Mani Sangraha and Klanta Aparanha are amongst his widespread Odia performs.

His Sambalpuri play Sadgati had secured many awards in assorted competitions.

Panda became as soon as additionally a neatly-known lyricist who penned many neatly-known Sambalpuri songs. Fairly plenty of probably the most neatly-liked songs sung by Late Fakir Patnaik had been written by him.

He left of us unnerved by venturing into the world of cinema on the age of 83, debuting as an actor within the 2013 Sambalpuri movie Sala Budha. Panda endured to mesmerise the goal market alongside together with his two subsequent motion pictures Adim Vichar and Sala Budhar Badla directed by Sabyasachi Mahapatra.

Panda has purchased two lend a hand-to-lend a hand Odisha Instruct Movie Awards for ideally ample actor. He has additionally given D Litt by Sambalpur College on its thirtieth convocation in 2019.