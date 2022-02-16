Veteran Singer Bappi lahiri property gold net worth and income details Bappi lahiri death. Popular singer Bappi Lahiri property, gold net worth earning details Bappi Lahiri passes away

Famous musician and lyricist Bappi Lahiri has sung more than 5000 songs in different languages. Everyone is aware of this that Bappi Lahiri has always been fond of wearing gold jewelry. Her style of wearing jewelry has always been in the news. Bappi Lahiri has garnered a wealth of crores along with gaining popularity globally on the basis of music.

Bappi Lahiri is survived by his wife Chitrani Lahiri, son Bappa Lahiri, daughter Reema Lahiri and grandson Swastik Bansal. When Bappi Lahiri contested the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from Serampore in West Bengal on a BJP ticket, the information about his assets came to the fore in the affidavit. According to this, Bappi Lahiri has 754 grams of gold.

Its price is around 18 lakhs. Bappi Lahiri, who was away from music for many years, was suffering from many diseases. He had a problem with his lungs for some time. Along with this, there was an infection in his throat, due to which he was not able to talk. Bappi Lahiri never lacked anything for the family due to his music.