Veteran Singer Bappi lahiri property gold net worth and income details Bappi lahiri death. Popular singer Bappi Lahiri property, gold net worth earning details Bappi Lahiri passes away

29 seconds ago
Famous musician and lyricist Bappi Lahiri has sung more than 5000 songs in different languages. Everyone is aware of this that Bappi Lahiri has always been fond of wearing gold jewelry. Her style of wearing jewelry has always been in the news. Bappi Lahiri has garnered a wealth of crores along with gaining popularity globally on the basis of music.

Bappi Lahiri is survived by his wife Chitrani Lahiri, son Bappa Lahiri, daughter Reema Lahiri and grandson Swastik Bansal. When Bappi Lahiri contested the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from Serampore in West Bengal on a BJP ticket, the information about his assets came to the fore in the affidavit. According to this, Bappi Lahiri has 754 grams of gold.

Its price is around 18 lakhs. Bappi Lahiri, who was away from music for many years, was suffering from many diseases. He had a problem with his lungs for some time. Along with this, there was an infection in his throat, due to which he was not able to talk. Bappi Lahiri never lacked anything for the family due to his music.

, Bappi Lahiri owns a luxury house in Mumbai. The price of this house is said to be around 5 crores. Bappi Lahiri has assets of around 20 crores. It is said that Bappi Lahiri was also very fond of the car. He has about 5 cars. The cost of a car is close to 55 lakhs. Bappi Lahiri also has 4.62 kg of silver worth 3 lakhs.

Bappi Lahiri is counted among the rich lyricist-composer. Bappi Lahiri used to charge 10 to 12 lakhs for making a song. To become the composer of the film, this fee used to be close to 15 to 20 lakhs. If he used to do someone’s live show, he used to charge 20 lakhs for a show.

Bappi Lahiri is so in love with gold that he has gold plated discs of hit songs in his house. Bappi Lahiri’s wife also likes to wear gold and diamond. Bappi Lahiri also has diamonds worth Rs 4 lakh. Bappi da considered gold lucky for himself.

Bappi Lahiri was a fan of American rockstar Elvis Presley. He once saw Elvis Presley wearing gold during a show. Since then, when Bappi Lahiri earned popularity, he also made a different style for himself with gold jewelry.

Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 11:09 [IST]

