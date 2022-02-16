Veteran singer composer Bappi Lahiri passes away in a Mumbai Hospital at 69 | Famous singer and music director Bappi Lahiri passes away

News oi – Trisha Gaur

The morning of Wednesday, 16 February is bringing a sad news for the Hindi film industry. According to the report of Press Trust of India, famous singer and music composer Bappi Lahiri passed away in a hospital in Mumbai. Bappi Lahiri was 69 years old. More information related to his death is yet to come.

Bappi Lahiri passed away, was 69 years old Bappi Da | FilmiBeat

It is worth noting that last year, the rumors of Bappi Lahiri losing his voice spread very fast. These rumors were spread after his corona was infected. Bappi Lahiri got corona in April 2021 after which he was admitted to the hospital.

After this there were reports that he had lost his voice. But Bappi Lahiri himself denied these reports and said that he is absolutely fine and the things flying about him are only rumours. Actually his voice was not gone. But since the treatment of his lungs was going on, the doctor had advised him not to speak so that he would get well soon. Bappi Lahiri was just following this advice. But since he stopped speaking, people felt that he had lost his voice.

Bappi Lahiri had recovered completely. But the music world is shocked by the news of his sudden demise. May God rest his soul.

These stars including Alka Yagnik and Kajol reached Bappi Lahiri’s house, pictures surfaced!

Bappi Lahiri passes away: Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and other celebs express deep grief over the demise of veteran singer-composer

Bappi Lahiri has crores of gold – diamonds and silver, a lot of property left for the family, know the details

PM Modi mourns the death of singer-composer Bappi Lahiri, these politicians also paid tribute!

Bappi Lahiri passes away – 5000 songs, world record, journey to become a disco king, last pictures with family

Did Bappi Lahiri lose his voice due to Corona? son told the reason for not speaking

Famous Musician Bappi Lahiri Corona positive, admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital

Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor will dance to the song of Bappi Lahiri in Baaghi 3 – Video has gone viral

Bappi Lahiri’s ‘Come Closer’ included in Hollywood film

VIDEO: Hear Vidya Balan singing ‘OO LA LA’ in Bhojpuri or not!

Bappi singing ‘De De Pyaar De, De De Vote De’ for Shrirampur

Bappi Lahiri filled the nomination and said that now there will be happiness. Lala…

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews READ Also Are Olivia and Henry dating? Here's what we know Allow Notifications You have already subscribed

english summary Music Director and Singer Bappi lahiri passes away at the age of 69 in a Mumbai Hospital.

Story first published: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 8:19 am [IST]