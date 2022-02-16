Entertainment

Veteran singer composer Bappi Lahiri passes away in a Mumbai Hospital at 69 | Famous singer and music director Bappi Lahiri passes away

7 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Veteran singer composer Bappi Lahiri passes away in a Mumbai Hospital at 69 | Famous singer and music director Bappi Lahiri passes away
Written by admin
Veteran singer composer Bappi Lahiri passes away in a Mumbai Hospital at 69 | Famous singer and music director Bappi Lahiri passes away

Veteran singer composer Bappi Lahiri passes away in a Mumbai Hospital at 69 | Famous singer and music director Bappi Lahiri passes away

breadcrumb

News

oi – Trisha Gaur

,

The morning of Wednesday, 16 February is bringing a sad news for the Hindi film industry. According to the report of Press Trust of India, famous singer and music composer Bappi Lahiri passed away in a hospital in Mumbai. Bappi Lahiri was 69 years old. More information related to his death is yet to come.

Bappi Lahiri passed away, was 69 years old Bappi Da | FilmiBeat

It is worth noting that last year, the rumors of Bappi Lahiri losing his voice spread very fast. These rumors were spread after his corona was infected. Bappi Lahiri got corona in April 2021 after which he was admitted to the hospital.

veteran-singer-composer-bappi-lahiri-passes-away-in-a-mumbai-hospital-at-69-reports-pti

After this there were reports that he had lost his voice. But Bappi Lahiri himself denied these reports and said that he is absolutely fine and the things flying about him are only rumours. Actually his voice was not gone. But since the treatment of his lungs was going on, the doctor had advised him not to speak so that he would get well soon. Bappi Lahiri was just following this advice. But since he stopped speaking, people felt that he had lost his voice.

Bappi Lahiri had recovered completely. But the music world is shocked by the news of his sudden demise. May God rest his soul.

  • cvr 1644999537

    These stars including Alka Yagnik and Kajol reached Bappi Lahiri’s house, pictures surfaced!

  • bappi lahiri 1644987270

    Bappi Lahiri passes away: Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and other celebs express deep grief over the demise of veteran singer-composer

  • bappi13 1644989890

    Bappi Lahiri has crores of gold – diamonds and silver, a lot of property left for the family, know the details

  • bappi 1644987823

    PM Modi mourns the death of singer-composer Bappi Lahiri, these politicians also paid tribute!

  • bappi6 1644983967

    Bappi Lahiri passes away – 5000 songs, world record, journey to become a disco king, last pictures with family

  • bappi lahiri 1632160643

    Did Bappi Lahiri lose his voice due to Corona? son told the reason for not speaking

  • bappi lahiri tests positive for corona virus 1 1617234653

    Famous Musician Bappi Lahiri Corona positive, admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital

  • cvr 1582005259

    Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor will dance to the song of Bappi Lahiri in Baaghi 3 – Video has gone viral

  • bappi lahari 11 1484133466

    Bappi Lahiri’s ‘Come Closer’ included in Hollywood film

  • 23 1429782103 ooh

    VIDEO: Hear Vidya Balan singing ‘OO LA LA’ in Bhojpuri or not!

  • 09 21 bappi lahiri

    Bappi singing ‘De De Pyaar De, De De Vote De’ for Shrirampur

  • 08 31 bappi lahiri 600

    Bappi Lahiri filled the nomination and said that now there will be happiness. Lala…

english summary

Music Director and Singer Bappi lahiri passes away at the age of 69 in a Mumbai Hospital.

Story first published: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 8:19 am [IST]

#Veteran #singer #composer #Bappi #Lahiri #passes #Mumbai #Hospital #Famous #singer #music #director #Bappi #Lahiri #passes

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  CID TV show fame acp pradyuman aka shivaji satam not getting work during corona.

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment