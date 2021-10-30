veteran tennis champion leander paes joined tmc in presence of west bengal cm mamta banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has reached Goa on her four-day visit. On his arrival in Goa, the politics there has heated up. Famous tennis player Leander Paes, film actress and former Congress leader Nafisa Ali also joined TMC in the presence of Mamata Banerjee on Friday. Apart from this, Mrinalini Deshprabhu also joined TMC.

The announcement of the joining of famous tennis player Leander Paes in TMC was made by tweeting from the official Twitter handle of the party. Along with this, it was written in the tweet that together we will ensure that every person of this country sees the dawn of democracy which we have been waiting for since 2014. Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien was also present when Leander Paes joined TMC.

Mamta Banerjee, who reached Goa on her four-day tour, also addressed party workers in the capital Panaji. Mamta Banerjee told the party workers that I have not come here to grab your power, but I am like your sister. I love helping people in times of trouble and it touches my heart. You do your part, we will help you with this.

He also said that Bengal is a very strong state. We also want to see Goa become a strong state in the future. We want to see a new dawn of Goa. People are asking if she is from Bengal then how will she work in Goa. Why can’t it be done? I am an Indian, I can go anywhere and you can go anywhere. Apart from this, she said that I believe in secularism. I believe in unity. I believe that India is our motherland. If Bengal is my motherland, then Goa is also my motherland.

Significantly, after winning the West Bengal Assembly elections for the third time in the past, TMC is now trying to dominate the national scene. For this, Mamta Banerjee’s party has tried to establish its foothold in Goa undeclared. In this episode, TMC had recently made a big dent in the Goa Congress by inducting former Chief Minister and former Congress leader Luizinho Faleiro into the party. Along with this, Prashant Kishor’s organization iPAC, which is planning a strategy for the Trinamool Congress, has also been frozen in Goa for the last few months.