Veterans Have Become Unlikely Lobbyists in Push to Legalize Psychedelic Drugs



“The key is to get the right people in front of the right constituency,” he said.

Criminal advocates have made remarkable progress in the last two years. Last month, Seattle embraced the criminalization of psilocybin and other plant-based psychoactive drugs, and Michigan and many other cities across the country are ready to do the same.

Democrat State Senator Scott Weiner of San Francisco, who sponsors California’s psilocybin measurements, said he was surprised at how easily some opponents changed their minds. “Veterans are very attractive messengers,” he said.

But since psychedelics have gained acceptance among mental health professionals, even enthusiastic proponents of criminalization acknowledge the potential danger of doing so without adequate regulation or professional guidance. Overdoses are rare, and the compounds are not considered addictive, but when cases of adverse reactions are reported in people with serious disorders such as schizophrenia, experts emphasize the importance of drug trips.

At first glance, ex-military personnel may seem like champions of illegal, mind-altering drugs associated with anti-cultural pacifists of the 1960s and 1970s. But veterans have become powerful ambassadors for psychedelics across the political spectrum.

Juliana Mercer, a veteran of the Marine Corps in San Diego who helps former service members connect with psychedelic therapy, says her lobbying efforts are especially useful for Republican legislators who often have anti-drug attitudes but respect veterans highly.

“It helps that I’m not a conservative hippie who does LSD for fun,” she said. “But I think our voice is effective because we have laid down our lives for our country and after 20 years of war, we need help with treatment because so far nothing has worked.”

Recent converts include Rick Perry, a former Republican governor of Texas who returned to the State Capitol earlier this year to join Democratic lawmakers campaigning for a bill to authorize the clinical study of psilocybin. The bill was passed by both houses of the Legislative Assembly in June and became law.