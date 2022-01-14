VHP launch 10 day campaign to unite Hindu General Secretary said every Hindu family should three children

Vishwa Hindu Parishad will launch a 10-day campaign to unite Hindus. Within the campaign being launched to eradicate caste discrimination, VHP will give the message that each one Hindus are one. In the meantime, Vishwa Hindu Parishad General Secretary Milind Parande has given an odd assertion that every Hindu should give start to three children.

VHP will run this system until January 23 to unite Hindus. It has been named Samarsata Abhiyan. In the course of the Samarsata Abhiyan, several types of applications together with co-banquet shall be organized. Within the co-banquet, the individuals of the higher and backward castes will eat collectively. Throughout this, the message of all Hindus are one shall be given to the individuals.

In accordance to information company Bhasha, VHP nationwide secretary Devji Rawat, who’s main the campaign, said that VHP and Bajrang Dal staff throughout the nation will run a samarasata campaign in order that the message will be conveyed to the individuals that each one Hindus are one, it doesn’t matter what. It would not matter which caste they belong to.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad has taken this step when meeting elections are to be held in 5 states together with Uttar Pradesh. Together with this, outstanding OBC leaders of Uttar Pradesh Swami Prasad Maurya, Dharam Singh Saini and Dara Singh Chauhan have resigned from the Yogi cupboard, accusing them of neglecting the backward and downtrodden courses. Other than this, many extra MLAs have additionally resigned from the BJP.

In the meantime, on Wednesday, in Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh, VHP General Secretary Milind Parande gave an odd assertion saying that every Hindu family should have 2 to 3 children. If our inhabitants is much less then our existence shall be at risk in future. On the identical time, he said that India has been attacked for hundreds of years however even at this time Hindus are essentially the most on this nation. This has been doable solely due to our tolerance and non secular power.

