VI and airtel’s great recharge plan in less than 400 rupees, get plenty of data every day with free calling

If you are also looking for a recharge plan with similar benefits, then here are some selected recharge plans for you, which can be useful for you. In this, you are given more than one GB of data every day and their cost is less than Rs 400.

Indian telecom companies keep on coming up with many recharge offers for their customers. In which customers are given unlimited data, free calling and subscription to many OTT apps. If you are also looking for a recharge plan with similar benefits, then here are some selected recharge plans for you, which can be useful for you. In this, you are given more than one GB of data every day and their cost is less than Rs 400. Let’s know about them..

Airtel Rs 399 recharge plan

The time limit of this data pack of Airtel is 56 days. In this 1.5GB data and 100SMS are offered daily. Users get unlimited calling facility. Apart from this, subscription to Amazon Prime, Wink Music and Free Hello Tune is also given in the data pack. Apart from this, if you take a plan of Rs 299, then it comes with a time limit of 28 days. In this, you are given extra 500 MB data with unlimited calling facility. In addition, you are given a 30-day subscription to Amazon.

Vi’s recharge plan of Rs 299 and Rs 399

Double data offer is available in this recharge plan of Vodafone Idea. Under this plan, you are given another offer, in this two GB data extra is given. Talking about other benefits, users are given Vi Movies, Live TV, Binge All Night and Weekend Data Rollover with unlimited calling in this pack. The time limit of this pack is 28 days. At the same time, in the recharge plan of Rs 399, you are given unlimited calling, 1.5GB of day data and 100 SMS. It comes with a validity of 56 days. In this also all the services of Vi are given.

If you want to subscribe to recharge plans with unlimited data with OTT apps, then you can visit the official website of these telecom companies. Here you are given detailed information about these plans.