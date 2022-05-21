Vi launches Rs. 151 Prepaid Pack Disney+ Hotstar Mobile Subscription Addon benefits – The fun of millions of customers! Cheap prepaid pack of Rs 151 has arrived, watch free Disney + Hotstar and 8 GB data

Vi launches Rs. 151 Prepaid Pack Disney+ Hotstar Mobile Subscription Addon benefits – The fun of millions of clients! Cheap prepaid pack of Rs 151 has arrived, watch free Disney + Hotstar and 8 GB data

Vodafone Concept (Vi) has launched a brand new prepaid add-on pack for its clients. Disney + Hotstar Mobile subscription is accessible free for 3 months on this plan. Vodafone's new data plan prices Rs 151 and affords 8 GB data. Allow us to inform you that lately the telecom firm launched an add-on of Rs 82 through which SonyLiv's cellular entry is accessible for 28 days.

Allow us to inform you that to compete with Vodafone Concept, Airtel lately launched two new prepaid plans through which free Disney + Hotstar cellular subscription is accessible for 3 months. These plans of Airtel are priced at Rs 399 and Rs 839, whose validity is 28 days and 84 days.

In keeping with Vodafone Concept's web site, a complete of 8 GB data is accessible within the prepaid add-on pack of Rs 151. On this plan, Disney + Hotstar cellular subscription is accessible in three days. The validity of the plan is 30 days. It has no service validity. Telecom Speak first made this plan public.

Other than the Rs 151 data add-on pack, Vi lately launched the Rs 82 plan. 4 GB data is accessible on this pack, whose validity is 14 days and SonyLiv cellular subscription is given on this plan.

Allow us to inform you that for the reason that begin of IPL, firms like Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vi are constantly launching such prepaid plans that include Disney + Hotstar subscription. Earlier this month, Airtel launched plans of Rs 399 and Rs 839. Limitless voice calls, 100 SMS per day and Hotstar subscription can be found in these plans. Tell us that Jio has cricket plans through which services like Hotstar subscription, limitless calls and SMS are supplied.