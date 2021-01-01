Vi plan with Disney + Hotstar subscription: Geo-Airtel also failed! VI is giving free access to Disney + Hotstar all year round and up to 3GB of daily data and more – Vodafone Idea Plan Disney Plus Hotstar Mobile Subscription Daily Data Unlimited Calling at affordable prices.
Vodafone Idea has included Disney + Hotstar mobile subscriptions in this prepaid plan and has increased their prices. In addition to launching the new prepaid plan, Vodafone Idea is also offering all postpaid plans starting from Rs 499 with a 1-year subscription to Disney + Hotstar Mobile. The move comes to compete with Reliance Jio and Airtel, as both companies are offering Disney + Hotstar mobile subscriptions with their special plans.
Prepaid plans that come with Disney + Hotstar Mobile:
Vodafone Idea’s Rs 501 prepaid plan: In Vodafone Idea’s Rs 501 prepaid plan, users get 3GB of data per day. In terms of validity, the validity of this plan is 28 days. This plan offers unlimited voice calling. This plan has 100 SMS available daily. Speaking of other benefits, Disney + Hotstar Mobile gets a free subscription for 1 year in this plan. In addition, Bing All Night Data, Weekend Data Rollover and V Movies and TV Classic Access are available in this plan. 16 GB additional data is being offered in this plan.
Vodafone Idea Prepaid Plan for Rs 2,595: In Vodafone Idea’s Rs 2595 prepaid plan, users get 1.5 GB of data per day. In terms of validity, the validity of this plan is 365 days. This plan offers unlimited voice calling. This plan has 100 SMS available daily. Speaking of other benefits, Disney + Hotstar Mobile gets a free subscription for 1 year in this plan. In addition, Bing All Night Data, Weekend Data Rollover and V Movies and TV Classic Access are available in this plan.
Vodafone Idea Rs 601 prepaid plan: In Vodafone Idea’s Rs 601 prepaid plan, users get a total of 90GB of data. The validity of this plan is 56 days. Speaking of other benefits, Disney + Hotstar Mobile gets a free subscription for 1 year in this plan.
Vodafone Idea Rs 701 prepaid plan: With Vodafone Idea’s Rs 701 prepaid plan, users get 3GB of data per day. The validity of this plan is 56 days. This plan offers unlimited voice calling. This plan has 100 SMS available daily. Speaking of other benefits, Disney + Hotstar Mobile gets a free subscription for 1 year in this plan. In addition, Bing All Night Data, Weekend Data Rollover and V Movies and TV Classic Access are available in this plan.
Vodafone Idea Rs 901 prepaid plan: In Vodafone Idea’s Rs 901 prepaid plan, users get 3GB of data per day. The validity of this plan is 84 days. This plan offers unlimited voice calling. This plan has 100 SMS available daily. Speaking of other benefits, Disney + Hotstar Mobile gets a free subscription for 1 year in this plan. Speaking of other benefits, the plan offers access to Bing All Night Data, Weekend Data Rollover and V Movies and TV Classic.
