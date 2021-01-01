vi will lose mass customer base: will vi stop? Airtel could lose millions of subscribers in 12 months, huge increase in tariffs: Report – alarm bells on vi could lose 5 to 7 crore users in 12 months

Vodafone Idea is expected to lose about 5 to 70 million users in the next 12 months in the fight to get more customers in the telecom sector. Seeing this as a golden opportunity, telecom major Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio could jump on the Vodafone Idea (Vi) customer base.

In addition, Airtel is preparing to raise its existing charges to around Rs 200 per user over the next 12 months and is working on a plan to raise money to invest in 5G networks across the country.



Shocking predictions of Fitch ratings

In addition to losing millions of subscribers in the last few years, telecom giant Vodafone Idea is expected to lose 5 to 70 million users in the coming year. Many credit rating companies have made predictions about this. Giants Airtel and Geo will use this opportunity to attract customers and as part of the revenue market. By issuing rights, this investment will help them strengthen their network position and gain more customers, Fitch Ratings says.

Airtel will make a huge increase in charges

Airtel has confirmed its plans to increase existing rates for prepaid users to increase average revenue per user (ARPU) by the end of this financial year. He further said that not only Airtel but all telecoms will raise rates in the coming months to justify the rising ARPU.

Find out the opinion of experts

On this, Nitin Soni of Fitch Ratings said that the fare hike in Airtel cannot be postponed now. Management said in its call that it believes the industry rate could rise by Rs 200 in the next 12 months and up to Rs 300 in the long run to give a significant return on investment. Over the next one year, by expanding prepaid plans and converting 2G users to 4G plan users, the ARPU of all telecoms will improve from 170 to 180, which is in the higher range.

Airtel will raise money to invest in the 5G network

Following the announcement to raise money for investment in 5G networks, Airtel has announced an increase in tariff plans for its ARPU (prepaid) users. Airtel currently has a lot of strength in terms of cash availability, however, Reliance Jio has a large customer base of 441 million (441 crore), which makes Jio a leader in terms of market and number of customers.