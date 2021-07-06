Viber 15.6.0.1 APK for Android – Download



Viber allows you to call your loved ones without any penny. For this you just need an internet connection. You can send your pictures to your friends and family members. Moreover you can privately text or send voice message like in whatsapp.

Arguably it was one of the most popular communication devices among smartphone users before the rise of Whatsapp messenger. Viber wasn’t able to offer user-friendly features that led to its downfall. A recent update has added end-to-end encryption but that too came almost months after months behind Whatsapp which speaks for itself.

In this app, there is a sticker store where you can find latest stickers according to your mood and current situation of your chatting. When you install this application on your android device, this application asks you to let it access to your contact list. Through this, this application selects contacts with viber installed on their devices.

Usage and features:

Setting up Viber is pretty straight forward on Android Smartphones. Just enter your phone number and a user name on the prompt screen after downloading the app. It does the rest and registers the user with his/her mobile number. Like most messaging services, Viber also confirm your account by sending a text message to your phone.

After this process, the app asks for a few permissions such as accessing your phone book along with media and gallery permissions. In order to work properly and sync with your device and search for contacts that are already on Viber, the app requires these permissions.

A large blue plus button, for example, pulls up a list of all your contacts that use Viber so you can quickly start a new one-on-one or group message.

Your current chats are shows in the far left tab. Interestingly, if you make a call to another Viber user, this also creates an entry in the Chats tab. Complete call information, including whether the call was incoming or outgoing, is in the far right Calls tab.

The center tab, Contacts, mirrors your phone’s contacts. Viber users are marked with a purple icon. Tapping one gives you the options for free calls, free messages, video calls, and a Viber-Out call—which basically means a normal phone call. Tap on the entry of someone who doesn’t use Viber and you have the opportunity to invite them or make a Viber-Out call. If you want to know more about this app then you may visit viber support for more information.