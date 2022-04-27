Vice President Kamala Harris tests positive for COVID-19



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

On Tuesday, Vice President Kamala Harris tested positive for Covid-19.

Harris’s press secretary, Kirsten Allen, said in a statement on Tuesday that Harris had no symptoms. Harris, 57, is the highest-ranking official in the Biden administration to test positive for the virus since White House Press Secretary Jane Sackie in March.

The VP’s office said Harris did not attend a meeting at the White House on Tuesday and had not seen President Biden since April 18. The camera showed Harris arriving at the White House wearing a mask on Tuesday morning. Earlier, he was scheduled to attend a daily briefing of the President on Tuesday.

Harris tweeted, “I’m grateful that I was vaccinated and promoted.” He spoke to Biden on the phone, according to the White House.

“He wanted to check in and make sure he had everything he needed when he quarantined at home,” the White House said.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland tested positive for Covid-19

“Today, Vice President Harris quickly and positively tested for COVID-19 in the PCR test,” Allen said in a statement. “He has shown no symptoms, will remain isolated and will continue to work from the vice president’s residence.”

White House Drop Mask Mandate

“He has not had close contact with the president or the first lady because of their recent travel schedules. He will follow the CDC guidelines and the advice of his doctors. The vice president will return to the White House when he has a negative test,” the statement added.

Harris was fully vaccinated and received two booster shots, the most recent being shot on April 1.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also tested positive for COVID-19 in early April, although she was also asymptomatic.