World

Vice President Kamala Harris visiting Newark to tout replacement of lead pipes

13 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Vice President Kamala Harris visiting Newark to tout replacement of lead pipes
Written by admin
Vice President Kamala Harris visiting Newark to tout replacement of lead pipes

Vice President Kamala Harris visiting Newark to tout replacement of lead pipes

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) — Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Newark, New Jersey on Friday.

The vice president is expected to highlight the success the city has had in replacing lead pipes alongside Mayor Ras Baraka.

This is Kamala Harris’ second official trip to the garden state.

She’ll also be joined by Governor Phil Murphy.

Newark has struggled with lead in water for decades.

In August of 2019, residents lined up for bottled water because of high lead levels.

Now, the task of replacing about 23,000 lines in Newark is almost finished.

It’s funded by a $120 million loan from Essex County.

The struggle to fix the lines caught the attention of the Biden Administration.

Its $1 trillion bi-partisan infrastructure law includes funding $1 billion over five years for the state.

The funding will help cover the cost of replacing all 350,000 lead water pipes across New Jersey.

The state passed legislation requiring that every lead water pipe get replaced.

Mayor Baraka spoke on “Good Morning America” Thursday about addressing this ongoing issue.

“I think the problem is that most people were relying on corrosion control, to stop lead from leaching from pipes. The problem is that that is not foolproof and that these lines should have been removed decades ago,” he said. “And so we have to focus on that, just complete infrastructure change, pull those lead service lines out as quickly as possible. So you have to be laser-like focused on getting this done, using the infrastructure dollars and using it correctly.”

READ Also  Catching Up With One of the First Covid Patients to Be Put on a Ventilator

Vice President Harris last visited New Jersey in October when she supported Phil Murphy in his re-election run for governor.

She is expected to speak and meet with residents around 11:30 a.m.

ALSO READ | Long-lost cat from Maine found 7 years later — in Florida

———-
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube

Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.


#Vice #President #Kamala #Harris #visiting #Newark #tout #replacement #lead #pipes

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Infrastructure Bill Includes $73 Billion for Electricity Grid

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment