VicKat Wedding: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal took seven rounds, secret wedding photos surfaced

Bollywood’s famous actor Vicky Kaushal and actress Katrina Kaif finally tied the knot. There was a lot of excitement among the fans about their marriage. They wanted to see Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif together in the wedding couple and their wish is going to be fulfilled now. Actually, pictures related to the weddings of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are becoming very viral on social media. While one picture is from the time of his jaimala, the other pictures are from after his jaimala.

In these viral photos of the wedding, Katrina Kaif appeared in a red couple, in which her look is really worth seeing. At the same time, Vicky Kaushal also looked good in Sherwani.

The post VicKat Wedding: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal took seven rounds, secret wedding photos appeared first on Jansatta.



#VicKat #Wedding #Katrina #Kaif #Vicky #Kaushal #rounds #secret #wedding #photos #surfaced