Vicky jain special crore rupees villa gift for wife Ankita lokhande. Vicky Jain gifted wife Ankita Lokhande a villa worth crores

Television oi-Prachi Dixit

Ankita Lokhande married her boyfriend Vicky Jain. Ankita Lokhande planned her marriage just like Ankita Lokhande had dreamed of a luxurious wedding. After the marriage of Ankita Lokhande, her husband gave her a house of crores and also many of her close friends associated with the TV industry have also given a special gift to Ankita Lokhande.

After marriage to Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain has given such a gift which is being discussed everywhere. Vicky Jain has given such a precious gift of crores to his wife, which has increased the happiness of Ankita’s relationship. According to media reports, Vicky Jain has gifted a private villa to his wife Ankita Lokhande.

Vicky Jain has gifted a private villa in Maldives to his wife. Let us tell you that this villa is not of 1 or 2 crores. Rather, Ankita Lokhande has got a villa worth 50 crores as a gift. It is being told that Ankita Lokhande has also given a gift of crores to her husband. On the other hand, Ankita Lokhande’s special friend Ekta Kapoor has also sent gifts to lakhs.

Ekta Kapoor has given a gift of 50 lakhs. Jai Bhanushali and Mahi Vij have also gifted Ankita Lokhande a Sabyasachi saree worth 15 lakhs. Along with this, many close friends of Ankita Lokhande have given gifts of gold and diamonds. Even though Rashmi Desai is inside Bigg Boss 15. Rashmi Desai has also gifted a saree worth 10 lakhs.

Let us tell you that Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain were dating each other for many years. For a year, both of them brought their relationship with each other in front of everyone. Ankita Lokhande has expressed her love for Vicky Jain many times through Instagram. Ankita Lokhande has also shared many pictures of the wedding on her Instagram.

Ankita Lokhande Wedding Album: Seeing her husband Vicky Jain in the pavilion, the vermilion was filled in demand.

Kangana Ranaut arrived wearing heavy jewelery in a bridal look in the sangeet of Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain, very beautiful

Wedding of Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain: Couple dancing fiercely in Mehndi- Sangeet function, see photos here

Accident with Ankita Lokhande before marriage to Vicky Jain, hospitalized, serious leg injury

Ankita Lokhande showed glimpse of her marriage, showered love on Vicky Jain VIDEO

Wedding rituals of Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain begin, share a lovely picture

Ankita Lokhande’s wedding date with boyfriend is final, said – I want to become a wife

Ankita Lokhande’s wedding preparations begin? On this day boyfriend Vicky Jain will take 7 rounds! – Detail

After Sushant’s death, Ankita Lokhande got angry on trolling – when she made her a goddess, she did not know Riya

Ankita Lokhande and Shaheer Sheikh romance, watch the trailer of ‘Pavitra Rishta… It’s Never Too Late’

Sushant’s sister Shweta came in support of Ankita Lokhande, said- ‘She used to take great care of her brother’

Pavitra Rishta 2: Shaheer Sheikh’s clarification on becoming a human, emotional post – I will not be able to do what Sushant did

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews READ Also Bigg Boss OTT End Date Time and Prize Amount: Bigg Boss OTT End Date and Prize Amount: Find out everything from the 'Bigg Boss OTT' end date to the prize money Allow Notifications You have already subscribed

english summary Vicky jain special crore rupees special villa gift for wife Ankita lokhande, read here in full details

Story first published: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 18:33 [IST]