Vicky-Katrina Wedding Muhurat details Revealed Bride And Groom will get married in two ceremonies. This is the time for Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding, this time will take 7 rounds

News oi-Varsha Rani

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are going to get married in Rajasthan. So far, the news of pre-wedding celebrations like Mehndi, Haldi and Sangeet ceremony is coming out on back to back social media. Katrina Kaif will take 7 rounds with Vicky Kaushal on December 9 at Six Senses Fort Barwara Hotel in Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan. . Before this, many details have come out in the media regarding the time of marriage.

According to a report in ETimes, it is believed that the couple will follow their own customs. Wedding traditions will be fulfilled according to Punjabi style and Hindu customs. The wedding preparations will start from around 12 noon today. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will get married in the day.

It is being told in this report that Vicky and Katrina will take rounds between 3.30 pm to 3.45 pm. Vicky and Katrina’s wedding mandap is also decorated in a grand manner. Everything is going to be married for this wedding, from the decoration to the food menu.

The wedding preparations for Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal began on December 7. Katrina and Vicky’s family and friends have reached Rajasthan. The ceremony of henna and sangeet is over. Both have sold their wedding photographs to international photographers.

Katrina Kaif has kept her marriage very private. Neither made an official announcement nor shared information about this with anyone. Restrictions have also been imposed on carrying phones from all hotel staff to guests. Fans are eagerly waiting to see the first picture of Katrina Vicky’s wedding.

Story first published: Thursday, December 9, 2021, 13:14 [IST]