Vicky Kaushal 13 Facial Stitches Sardar Udham: Sardar Udham Vicky Kaushal reveals the story behind 13 facial stitches before filming Sardar Udham

The trailer of Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Sardar Udham’ has been released on Thursday. Vicky not only looks great in the trailer of this Sardar Udham Singh biopic, but after ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ he seems ready to make another blast. The film stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead role and is directed by Shujit Sarkar. Udham Singh became a revolutionary in the history of India who reached London to avenge the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Vicky Kaushal made an interesting revelation at the film’s trailer release event on Thursday. He said he was seriously injured before the shooting and had 13 stitches to his face.

He was injured before the shooting began

Vicky Kaushal was asked if he was injured during the shooting. In response, Vicky Kaushal said that four days before the shooting of ‘Sardar Udham’, he was seriously injured during the shooting of the second film and had 13 stitches on his face. Vicky says, ‘I had 13 stitches on my cheek. I took a photo of me and sent Shujit Dala because we wanted to start shooting Sardar Udham in four days.

Shujit Sirkar saw the photo, this is the answer

Vicky says that after seeing the photo, Shujit Sarkar told him, ‘No problem, bring stitches.’ Vicky Kaushal said that the marks of injury that appeared on his face in the trailer are from the shooting of some other film. The actor said that there are many forms of it in the film, which people will soon find out about.

Who was Sardar Udham Singh?

The film is a biopic of Sardar Udham Singh, who was born on 26 December 1899 in Sunam village in Sangrur district of Punjab. The Jallianwala Bagh massacre took place on 13 April 191 Ud in front of Udham Singh. It is said that Udham Singh took the garden soil from Jallianwala and took an oath to teach a lesson to General Dyer and the then Governor of Punjab Michael O’Dwyer. He joined the party of revolutionaries. He went to London to seek revenge. There he fulfilled his promise. Udham Singh was convicted of murder on 4 June 1940 and hanged in Pentonville Jail on 31 July 1940.

