Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s Rocky: Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny reveals rumors about Uri actor and Katrina Kaif’s engagement ceremony

Recently, there was a lot of news about Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s Roka ceremony. Now Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny Kaushal has broken the silence about their engagement.

On the news of the engagement, Sunny has said that no one was offended by not inviting this fictional engagement. He said all his relatives knew nothing like that had happened. He said no one could understand where and how the rumor came from. He woke up one morning and the news was everywhere.



In a separate interview, Sunny explained how her parents have stopped reacting to the news. Recalling this, he said that Vicky had gone to the gym that morning and then the rumors started coming. When he returned from the gym, his father and mother jokingly asked, “Hey man, you’re engaged, give me some sweets.” To which Vicky replied and said – eat as much real dessert as there is real engagement.

Harshvardhan Kapoor mistakenly revealed that Vicky and Katrina are dating each other. In an interview, he was asked if he could tell about any rumors that are true, to which he said, ‘Vicky and Katrina are together and that’s true. Having said that I don’t know if I’m creating problems for them, I think they’re open about it.

Vicky and Katrina’s affair has been discussed for a long time and the two have been seen together in public several times. However, neither of them said anything openly about their relationship.