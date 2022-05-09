Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s stunning picture surfaced, the new couple is in New York! Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s stunning picture surfaced, new couple is in New York!

Actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are holidaying in New York and having some pancakes. The two shared pictures from their trip on Instagram on Monday morning, giving the perfect start to their fans’ week. In the picture shared by Vicky, both of them are seen looking to the left with big smiles at a crosswalk. Katrina is wearing a bright green shirt, blue jeans and a beige coat.

Vicky is wearing a denim jacket over blue jeans with a white T-shirt and cap. Sharing the photo, he wrote, ‘Sugar Rush.’ Katrina has also shared three pictures on her page.

The first one was a single picture of him inside a diner. The next one showed him hugging with Vicki and the third had a picture of a plate of pancakes filled with cream and syrup.

She captioned her post, “The Home of Everything, My Favorite Place Ever Bubby.” Katrina’s friend Mini Mathur wrote, “Oooh Kat has reached her happy place – Babby.”

Anushka Sharma shared a heart emoji on her post. Fans of the actors thanked him for the pictures. “My favorite forever and ever,” wrote one. “Did you come from heaven, cause I haven’t found anything beautiful in the world than you. Always a big fan,” wrote another.

Story first published: Monday, May 9, 2022, 16:12 [IST]