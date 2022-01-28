Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s first look from Laxman Utekar film goes viral! First look released from Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal’s film

News oi-Salman Khan

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal are in constant discussion about their film for some time now and they have completed the shooting of their film in Indore. After this, a great picture of him has surfaced on social media, which is also the first look of this film. Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan took to their respective social media handles to share their first look from Laxman Utekar’s next directorial venture.

The picture is getting a lot of love and fans are eager to see both the stars together for the first time. Sara Ali Khan wrote with the picture, “I can’t believe it’s over already! Thank you @lakshmanUtekar sir for showering me love.

Thanks for all the guidance, patience and support. Thank you for always being so wise and always motivating me to do better and better. ” Apart from this, he has also said some things about Vicky Kaushal. Regarding working with Vicky Kaushal, Sara wrote that ..

“Every day with you on Vicky Kaushal sets has been a blast. From enjoying Punjabi songs and bonfire to morning drives and full cups of tea. Thank you for making this journey so memorable for me. You are one of the most humble human beings,

I am so privileged to have met the most talented and talented actors and I am privileged to have the opportunity to share screen space with you and learn a lot from you.” How did you like this first picture!

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews

Story first published: Friday, January 28, 2022, 11:15 [IST]