Vicky Kaushal auditioned for this role in Ranveer Singh’s 83 but walked out | Vicky Kaushal auditioned for this role for Ranveer Singh’s 83

Kabir Khan’s film 83 is currently very much liked by the audience and the actors associated with the film are also sharing stories and anecdotes related to the film. Now if reports are to be believed, 83 could have been the film where Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal could be seen together on screen.
Vicky Kaushal also auditioned for the film when 83 was about to start. Vicky Kaushal auditioned for the character of Mohinder Amarnath in the film. Kabir Khan had also finalized Vicky for this role and he was also very excited to work with Vicky Kaushal.
But after this Vicky Kaushal’s film Raazi was released and Vicky Kaushal’s work was well received after which Vicky Kaushal did not want to be seen in the second lead in the film with Ranveer Singh. That’s why Vicky Kaushal left this film and this role came in the part of Saqib Saleem.
However, when the audience came to know that Vicky Kaushal could also be a part of 83, the audience was left to regret not seeing Vicky in such a great film.
shooting with sara ali khan
Vicky Kaushal is currently shooting for Laxman Utekar’s eponymous romantic comedy film in Indore with Sara Ali Khan. The film is believed to be presented as the next part of the franchise of Kartik Aaryan – Kriti Sanon starrer superhit film Luka Chuppi and it is currently being called as Luka Chuppi Part 2.
Best Actor with Sardar Udham Singh
Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal’s film Sardar Udham Singh, released on Amazon Prime, is being praised a lot. It is believed that an attempt was also made to send this film from India to the Oscars, but some directors rejected it saying that it shows too much hatred towards the British people. There was a lot of debate on this issue too.
great movie offers
Significantly, after Uri, Vicky Kaushal has become a box office star. Uri was Vicky Kaushal’s first hit film. With this film, Vicky entered the 100 and 200 crore club at the same time. There is a lot of betting on big films in the coming time. On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal has a plethora of projects. While Vicky Kaushal has huge projects on one hand, he also has a line of light films. Vicky Kaushal has replaced Varun Dhawan in Shashank Khaitan’s film Mr Lele. The name of this movie is Govinda Naam Mera.
Many movies stuck
Vicky Kaushal is also the hero of Ghana Gulzar’s Sam Manekshaw biopic. It is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and the film is written by Bhavani Iyer of Raazi fame and Shantanu Srivastava of Badhaai Ho fame. In the first look of the film, Vicky Kaushal looks similar to Sam Manickshaw. The name of the film will be Sam Bahadur. Vicky Kaushal was supposed to play the role of Aurangzeb in Karan Johar’s next film, Takht. Although no one has any information about when this film will start, whether it will be made now or not. Apart from this, Ashwatthama has also been postponed.
got hit
At the same time, Vicky Kaushal has to compete with Siddharth Malhotra for two films at this time. Where Rohit Shetty is making a cop series for Netflix, for which Siddharth Malhotra was also approached along with Vicky Kaushal for the lead role. But now Siddharth is final in this series. On the other hand, Luv Ranjan has also started considering the names of Siddharth Malhotra and Vicky Kaushal for Sourav Ganguly biopic. And if the reports are to be believed, then there is a high expectation of Siddharth to be final for this role as well.
next stage of life
Talking about personal life, Vicky Kaushal has started a new phase in life with Katrina Kaif. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding has been the most talked about event of Bollywood this year. The pictures of this wedding have also become quite viral on the internet. If reports are to be believed, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif may soon shift to their new home which is in the same society as Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma.
