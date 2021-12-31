Vicky Kaushal auditioned for this role in Ranveer Singh’s 83 but walked out | Vicky Kaushal auditioned for this role for Ranveer Singh’s 83

News oi – Trisha Gaur

Kabir Khan’s film 83 is currently very much liked by the audience and the actors associated with the film are also sharing stories and anecdotes related to the film. Now if reports are to be believed, 83 could have been the film where Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal could be seen together on screen.

Vicky Kaushal also auditioned for the film when 83 was about to start. Vicky Kaushal auditioned for the character of Mohinder Amarnath in the film. Kabir Khan had also finalized Vicky for this role and he was also very excited to work with Vicky Kaushal.

But after this Vicky Kaushal’s film Raazi was released and Vicky Kaushal’s work was well received after which Vicky Kaushal did not want to be seen in the second lead in the film with Ranveer Singh. That’s why Vicky Kaushal left this film and this role came in the part of Saqib Saleem.

However, when the audience came to know that Vicky Kaushal could also be a part of 83, the audience was left to regret not seeing Vicky in such a great film.