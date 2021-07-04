Vicky Kaushal bought a Range Rover car worth 2 crores, welcomed in a special way

New Delhi. Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal remains in the headlines every day. He is very active on social media and often shares his pictures and videos with fans. He has more than 9 million followers on his Instagram account. In such a situation, his pictures keep going viral. Now Vicky Kaushal has shared a picture of himself, in which he is seen standing with his brand new car.

Also read: Shahrukh Khan said to daughter Suhana’s boyfriend- ‘If I KISS Suhana, I will bite her lip’

Vicky Kaushal has informed the fans from Instagram account that he has gifted himself a Range Rover. In such a situation, the fans are becoming very happy on this achievement and congratulating them. In the picture shared by Vicky, he is seen posing in front of the Range Rover. The happiness can be clearly seen on his face. He is wearing denim jeans and a brown T-shirt. Her look is looking hot. Sharing this picture, Vicky wrote in the caption, ‘Thank you for an amazing experience, welcome home friend.’

So far more than 11 lakh likes have come on this picture of Vicky Kaushal. From fans to celebs are congratulating him on this post. Talking about the price of the vehicle, it falls in the price range of 2.10 – 4.38 crores. Earlier, Vicky shared a video. In the video, he was seen setting a ‘new personal record’ with the deadlift. Sharing the video, he wrote in the caption, “After a slow recovery post covid, we finally managed to set a new personal record with the deadlift….So yes, we were the happy boys in the park this morning.”

Also read: Nick Jonas sees Priyanka Chopra’s face every morning when she wakes up

Talking about the work front, Vicky Kaushal is going to be seen in the lead role in Meghna Gulzar’s directorial film ‘Sam Bahadur’. The film is based on the life of Manekshaw. Apart from this film, Vicky will also be seen in the film ‘Shaheed Udham Singh’.

#Vicky #Kaushal #bought #Range #Rover #car #worth #crores #welcomed #special