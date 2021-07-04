Vicky Kaushal Bought An SUV Car, Price Will shock you | Vicky Kaushal bought an expensive car, so much should come in a luxurious house!

New DelhiBollywood actor Vicky Kaushal is very active on social media. He told his fans how he is returning to his old life after Corona and is improving his health. Meanwhile, the actor put such a post, seeing that his fans started jumping with joy.

Vicky bought a car

Vicky Kaushal has recently bought a luxurious vehicle. Vicky himself has given this good news to the fans by sharing the image on Instagram. In the image, she is standing leaning on her car and her smile speaks volumes of happiness. Tilak is also visible on his forehead. He is wearing a saffron colored full sleeve T-shirt and blue jeans pants. Vicky wrote in the caption of the image- ‘Welcome home friend.’

Price starts from 2 crores

According to our partner website DNA, the price of the car which is owned by Vicky Kaushal starts from two crores and goes beyond four crores. It is a luxury SUV car and it has eight variants in the market.

The post got millions of likes

This post of Vicky has got millions of likes. His friends from Bollywood have congratulated him fiercely. Vicky Kaushal is paying a lot of attention to his fitness these days. Actors keep sharing videos while doing their exercises every day. Also, the actor has started shooting for his upcoming film ‘Ashwathama’.

vicky movies

Talking about Vicky Kaushal’s workfront, the actor will soon be seen in ‘The Immortal Ashwatthama’. Apart from this, he will also be seen in the biopic of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

