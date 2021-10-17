Vicky Kaushal Break Silence On Engagement Ceremony With Katrina Kaif Said I Will Engage Soon

In one of his interviews, Vicky Kaushal broke his silence on the engagement with Katrina Kaif and said that when the time comes, he will also get engaged.

Bollywood’s famous actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been in the news for the past several days regarding the news of their affair. A few days back, the news of both of them also surfaced, in which it was said that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have secretly engaged. However, this news was later proved to be false. Now the actor himself has also broken the silence on this matter. In an interview to Times of India, he said that whenever the right time comes, he will definitely get engaged.

Vicky Kaushal blamed the media for spreading the news of his and Katrina Kaif’s arrest and said, “This news was spread by your friends only. Well, I will get engaged soon, whenever the right time comes. His time will come.” Let us tell you that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were often seen with each other, as well as the actress was also seen at the screening of ‘Sardar Udham’.

The news of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s arrest was also denied by the actor’s father. Actor’s brother Sunny Kaushal had reacted to this news saying, “It was nothing and the family members also knew that it was nothing. I think he himself cleaned it up in a few hours. We don’t know how all these things started. We woke up in the morning and saw this news, everyone was surprised that what is this?

Sunny Kaushal shared the parents’ reaction to the news of Roke saying, “I remember Vicky had gone to the gym and when he returned, these rumors started coming. Mum and Papa also jokingly said to him, ‘Hey man, you are engaged, sweets to be fed.’ Vicky also replied to him, ‘Eat as much real sweets as you have got real engagement’.

Let us tell you that a few days ago, actor Harshvardhan Kapoor also agreed to the relationship between Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. He had said in an interview that both of them are actually together. At the same time, when Vicky Kaushal came on Kapil’s show, Kapil Sharma also tried to question him by showing the news related to the actress.