Vicky Kaushal faced trouble on new year, complaint filed for using illegal number plate! Vicky Kaushal got into trouble on the very first day of the new year

complainant’s demand

I have given a memorandum at the station. Action should be taken in the matter’. Replying to questions on the complaint, Sub-Inspector Rajendra Soni, Banganga area of ​​Indore said, “We have received the complaint, we will see if the number plate was used illegally.”

Motor Vehicle Act

Action will be taken under the provisions of Motor Vehicle Act. If the unit of the film is in Indore, then we will try to investigate them. During this, Vicky Kaushal was shooting for his upcoming film with Sara Ali Khan and then this picture of him is going viral on social media.

vehicle number

The number of this vehicle is MP 09 UL 4872. After this the owner of this number has lodged a complaint against him. However, no official information has been revealed from the makers and Vicky Kaushal regarding this matter.

married to katrina kaif

Vicky Kaushal is also in news about his marriage at this time. A few weeks back, he married Katrina Kaif and this thing proved to be quite a surprise for everyone.

were dating each other for a long time

They were dating each other for a long time and it was never revealed. Talking about Sara Ali Khan, she recently became a part of the film Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

