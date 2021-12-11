Vicky Kaushal Father Sham Kaushal speaks on his Son wedding with Katrina Kaif! Sham Kaushal’s reaction to the marriage of son Vicky Kaushal with Katrina Kaif
Sham Kaushal wrote in the caption.. “Shukar Rab Da, Shukra Sab Da. Feeling so happy and blessed as a father. May God’s blessings always be with the newlyweds. Gratitude.” Vicky Kaushal’s father has been a stunt artist but his son Vicky Kaushal has exploded as an actor till now.
Talking about Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, the marriage of both is said to be the most shocking marriage of this year. There has been no disclosure about how long these two have been dating.
The fans of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were also quite shocked by this. It is said that Katrina Kaif did not want any picture of her to go viral on the date.
Although many times Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been seen having fun at the award show. During an award show, Vicky Kaushal jokingly proposed Katrina Kaif for marriage.
Vicky Kaushal is currently busy with his upcoming projects. Talking about Katrina Kaif, she is going to reach the sets of Tiger 3 very soon.
