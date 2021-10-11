Vicky Kaushal from Sardar Udham: Vicky Kaushal plays Sardar Udham Singh: ‘Sardar Udham’ is based on the life of revolutionary Sardar Udham Singh and will feature Vicky Kaushal in the lead role.

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Sardar Udham. Vicky Kaushal, who is also active on social media, is constantly sharing BTS photos from his film sets. Now the actor has shared a photo. Featuring Udham Singh of Real Life and Real Life.

Vicky Kaushal shared a photo of herself making a collage from her Instagram account on Monday. In this, real life leader Udham Singh is seen on one side. Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand, is seen in the role of Sardar Udham Singh. The actor wrote with this picture, ‘1938 Shepherds Bush Gurdwara, London. Udham Singh (left) serving at the anchor. On the right, the subtle craftsmanship of the team that recreates this moment of Shujit Da and Sardar Udham Singh. ‘





‘Sardar Udham’ is based on the life of revolutionary Sardar Udham Singh and will feature Vicky Kaushal in the lead role. Sardar Udham Singh shot General Dyer in London in 1919 to avenge his death in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar.

The film ‘Sardar Udham’ directed by Shujit Sarkar will be released on October 16 on OTT platform. In addition to Vicky Kaushal, the film stars Banita Sandhu, Sean Scott, Stephen Hogan and Kirsty Everton in the lead roles and Amol Parashar in a special role.