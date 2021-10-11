Vicky Kaushal from Sardar Udham: Vicky Kaushal plays Sardar Udham Singh: ‘Sardar Udham’ is based on the life of revolutionary Sardar Udham Singh and will feature Vicky Kaushal in the lead role.
‘Sardar Udham’ is based on the life of revolutionary Sardar Udham Singh and will feature Vicky Kaushal in the lead role. Sardar Udham Singh shot General Dyer in London in 1919 to avenge his death in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar.
The film ‘Sardar Udham’ directed by Shujit Sarkar will be released on October 16 on OTT platform. In addition to Vicky Kaushal, the film stars Banita Sandhu, Sean Scott, Stephen Hogan and Kirsty Everton in the lead roles and Amol Parashar in a special role.
Sardar Udham Singh-Vicky Kaushal
