Vicky Kaushal in The Kapil Sharma Show: ‘Do you keep vermilion in your pocket?’ Kapil Sharma asks the show’s comedian Vicky Kaushal if he has vermilion in his pocket.

Actor Vicky Kaushal arrived on The Kapil Sharma Show this week for the promotion of his film ‘Sardar Udham’. Also the director of the film was Shujit Sarkar. Kapil Sharma was very critical of Vicky Kaushal in the show. Sometimes in the name of Katrina Kaif and sometimes in the name of fan comments. Kapil did not leave the Shujit government either.

Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma asked Vicky Kaushal about the wedding material and Sinder in such a way that he smiled. When Kapil Sharma tells Vicky Kaushal that when he used to be naughty as a child and his mother used to tell his father that he has become a big ghost, throw 2, the father did not say that he will take charge if not for this work? Answering this, Vicky Kaushal says that he was very simple as a child and he did not misbehave.



Then Kapil says that once Tapse Pannu also came in his show and he also called Vicky Kaushal very sweet. Kapil says, ‘This has to be accepted. One day Tapasi also came. She was also saying that Vicky is very nice and sweet. One day Kiara was also talking. Tapsi also said that Vicky is the wedding material. I wanted to ask why you are the wedding material? Do you carry vermilion in your pocket?

Hearing this, Vicky Kaushal laughs out loud and signals to apply vermilion by hand. Yes, he keeps applying vermilion to everyone.



Vicky Kaushal has an affair with Katrina Kaif. The two have been seen together many times. However, neither Vicky nor Katrina said anything openly. On the other hand, talk about Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Sardar Udham’ movie, then it will be released on Amazon Prime Video on October 16th.