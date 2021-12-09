Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif Marriage: Durex comment Hilarious way On VicKat Shaadi viral | Condom company took a dig at Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal’s wedding, said this after not getting the invitation

News oi-Varsha Rani

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will be held on 9th December i.e. today with pomp at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. From Kabir Khan, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Sharvari to all Bollywood stars have reached Rajasthan for this marriage. Along with all the security arrangements, Katrina has paid special attention to not giving pictures and any information.

Durex, a popular condom brand, has shared a funny post on Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal’s wedding. Many types of news are coming out from the Bollywood corridor about not getting an invitation to this wedding. Taking a jibe at this, the condom company has shared a funny post.

This post has been shared on the official page of the condom company. On which it is written, “Dear Vicky and Katrina, if we are not invited then you must be joking.” Users are also having fun on the post of this company.

Regarding the marriage of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, it has come to the fore that both of them have sold the rights of their wedding pictures to an international magazine. Earlier Priyanka Chopra has also done this. It is being told that Katrina Vicky has got crores of rupees for this rights.

Talking about Vicky Kaushal’s workfront, he has recently appeared in the film Udham Singh, while Katrina Kaif was seen in Sooryavanshi. Sooryavanshi is just a few steps away from crossing the 200 crore mark at the domestic box office.

Story first published: Thursday, December 9, 2021, 16:57 [IST]