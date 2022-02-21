Entertainment

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Saba Ali Khan, Raftaar give superb reviews to A thursday | Stars gave a great review to A Thursday

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Saba Ali Khan, Raftaar give superb reviews to A thursday
Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Saba Ali Khan, Raftaar give superb reviews to A thursday | Stars gave a great review to A Thursday

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Saba Ali Khan, Raftaar give superb reviews to A thursday | Stars gave a great review to A Thursday

Disney+ Hotstar’s latest offering, a gripping suspense drama ‘A Thursday’ has been garnering praise and critical acclaim from all over. Social media is flooded with praises for power packed performances by a stellar star-cast of Yami Gautam, Neha Dhupia, Atul Kulkarni and Dimple Kapadia. The thriller is directed by Behzad Khambata.

Bollywood superstar Katrina Kaif recently shared her review about the film. Sharing a poster of the film, he wrote how he liked the film. Katrina wrote, “Loving this… Just in time for my Sunday watch.”

He further tagged his dear friend Neha Dhupia to praise her for the film. She has also added a sticker saying “must watch” to the story.

Vicky Kaushal praised, saying, ‘Looking forward to watching ‘A Thursday’ hearing some fantastic things already! Best wishes.

Raftaar said, Mind-blowing thriller! Looks like ‘A Thursday’ is winning hearts all over!

Soha Ali Khan’s sister Saba Ali Khan also commented on Neha Dhupia and wrote that this Thursday she saw A thursday and then on Friday the depths. And now she is thinking that I wish I could go back on Thursday.

Yami Gautam, Neha Dhupia and Atul Kulkarni starrer Behzad Khambata’s A Thursday is getting rave reviews from celebs as well.

Story first published: Monday, February 21, 2022, 23:29 [IST]

